Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting several parts of the country, mostly the central-western Indonesia, over the last few days causing floods, flash floods and landslides and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the national authorities and AHA Centre, 2,107 people have been displaced in Kebumen Regency (Central Java Province), 704 families affected in Balangan Regency (South Kalimantan Province) and other 400 people affected in South Pesisir Regency (West Sumatra Province).