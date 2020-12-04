Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 December 2020)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting several parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, 6 people are missing, 181 have been evacuated and 5,965 affected following floods in Medan City (North Sumatra Province). The same source reports 100 displaced people and 20 buried houses by several landslides in Gurat Town area (West Java Province). Furthermore, 7,465 people have been affected by floods in Bojonegoro Regency (East Java Province).
- Local and national authorities are providinge help for those affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast across the affected Provinces, as well as most parts of the country.