Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2020)
- Widespread floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have been affecting several parts of the country (mostly Sumatra and Java Islands) over the past week, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 3 people died in Java Island, of which 2 in Kendal Regency (Central Java Province) due to floods and one in Cianjur Regency (West Java Province) following a landslide, two other people have been severely injured.
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports widespread flood events across Aceh Singkil Regency (Aceh Province, Sumatra) and Padang Pariaman Regency (West Sumatra Province) where 261 people have been displaced, 979 affected, and 243 houses damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across most of Indonesia, including the affected Islands.