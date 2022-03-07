Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2022)

  • Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall continue to affect parts of Indonesia over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), two people have died and 278 others have been affected in Manado City (North Sulawesi Province) following floods and landslides.

  • In addition, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINET) reports 75 displaced people, more than 9,700 affected and 2,433 damaged houses in Cirebon Regency (West Java Province) after flood events.

  • For the next 24 hours, light rain is expected over the affected Provinces.

