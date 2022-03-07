Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 March 2022)

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall continue to affect parts of Indonesia over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), two people have died and 278 others have been affected in Manado City (North Sulawesi Province) following floods and landslides.

In addition, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINET) reports 75 displaced people, more than 9,700 affected and 2,433 damaged houses in Cirebon Regency (West Java Province) after flood events.