Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2021)

Heavy rain continues to hit several parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage. The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management reports two fatalities, one missing person and 26 evacuated people in Ngada Regency (East Nusa Tenggara Province, eastern Indonesia) following a flash flood event. In Central Kalimantan Province (Kalimantan Island), more than 7,400 people have been affected by floodings and landslides as well as almost 1,500 people in the Provinces of West Sulawesi and Gorontalo (Sulawesi Island). Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.