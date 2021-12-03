Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2021)

Landslides and widespread floods have been affecting parts of Indonesia over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, five people have been injured, 100 affected, and three houses damaged following a landslide in North Toraja Regency (South Sulawesi Province).

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports 30 missing people and 460 affected in Natuna Regency (Riau Islands Province) after flood events. In addition, more than 4,700 people have been affected, and 912 houses have been damaged in Pasuruan City (East Java Province) due to floods.