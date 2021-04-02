Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, AHA Centre, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 April 2021)
- On 29 March - 1 April, several flooding and landslide events, triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred mostly in Java, Sumatra, and western Lesser Sunda Islands, resulting in about 75,506 affected people, and at least 50 displaced residents.
- According to reports from AHA Centre, at least 16,381 houses, 21 schools, and 16 places of worship have been destroyed or damaged. On 29 April, a landslide occurred in Solok Regency (West Sumatra Province), isolating 2,500 people, across four villages.
- On 1-2 April, heavy rainfall, accompanied by lightning and strong winds are expected over the already affected Java, Sumatra, and Lesser Sunda Islands.