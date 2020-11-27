Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2020)

Widespread floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have been affecting several parts of Indonesia (particularly Sumatra and Kalimantan) over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage. According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), approximately 12,200 people have been affected and 2,338 houses damaged in Jambi Province (Sumatra). More than 6,600 people have been affected in other 3 Provinces of Sumatra: Aceh (3,437), Bengkulu (2,410), and West Sumatra (785). Furthermore, 240 people have been displaced and 2,855 people affected in Central Kalimantan Province. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected Provinces.