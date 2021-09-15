Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2021)

On 13-14 September, heavy rain was reported across areas of Indonesia, causing floods, flash floods, rivers overflow, and landslides. According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), at least 11,839 people have been affected and approximately 2,570 houses have been damaged or destroyed in West Java, Papua, East Kalimantan, Banten ad Riau Provinces. One of the hardest-hit areas is Banten Province, where about 140 people have been displaced across Pandeglang, Serang, and Lebak Regencies. In Papua Province, rescue operations have been hampered by damaged roads and material covering the access. On 15-16 September, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds is forecast for West Java, Papua, East Kalimantan, Banten Provinces.