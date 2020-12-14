Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, AHA Centre, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2020)
- Heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of Indonesia, particularly Java Island, since the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, one person has died and 4,131 people from 6 villages have been affected in Bangkalan Regency (East Java Province).
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), reports more than 13,000 affected people across Indramayu Regency (West Java Province) and Pasuruan Regency (East Java Province).
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms are forecast across affected Provinces.