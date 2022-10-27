Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Floods, river overflow, and landslides caused by heavy rainfall were reported on 25-26 October across Java Island (Indonesia).

  • According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), at least 380 people have been displaced to evacuation centers in Purbalingga Regency (Central Java), where the overflow of several rivers and a number of landslides damaged 395 houses nad affected nearly 1,180 people. Flooding left about 21,200 affected persons in Cirebon City (West Java), and 1,060 persons in Gresik Regency (East Java).

  • On 27-28 October, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is forecast over Java Island.

Related Content