Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 October 2022)

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), at least 380 people have been displaced to evacuation centers in Purbalingga Regency (Central Java), where the overflow of several rivers and a number of landslides damaged 395 houses nad affected nearly 1,180 people. Flooding left about 21,200 affected persons in Cirebon City (West Java), and 1,060 persons in Gresik Regency (East Java).