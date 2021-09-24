Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2021)
- Heavy rain continues to hit several parts of Sulawesi Island (central Indonesia), causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 460 people have been displaced, and approximately 7,200 people have been affected across the Provinces of North, South and Southeast Sulawesi, and Gorontalo.
- For the next 24 hours, light rain is forecast across most of Sulawesi.