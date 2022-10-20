Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 October 2022)

Heavy rain has been affecting several parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person died, and 13,950 people have been affected by floods and landslides in Trenggalek Regency (East Java Province). The same source reports more than 3,800 affected people by floods in Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi Province) and 1,650 in Penukal Abab Lematang Ilir Regency (South Sumatra Province). Furthermore, almost 1,350 people have been affected by a tornado event in North Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara Province).

On 20-21 October, light to moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.