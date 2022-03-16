Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting most parts of Java Island causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage. According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Central Java Province, four people are missing, two others have been injured, and almost 11,000 have been affected, following flood and landslide events. In East Java Province, one person has reportedly been injured and more than 5,000 people have been affected by floodings and landslides. On 16-17 March, light to moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast across all the Provinces of Java.