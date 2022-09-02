Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2022)

Over the past few days, floods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall have been affecting southern Sumatra and southern Kalimantan resulting in widespread damage.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), in Bengkulu Province (Sumatra Island), almost 20,000 people have been affected as well as approximately 4,000 houses. In South Kalimantan Province, at least 6,000 people have been affected and more than 1,500 houses damaged.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.