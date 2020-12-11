Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 December 2020)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting Sumatra Island (western Indonesia) over this week, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to ASEAN, five people have died, one person is missing, 456 people have been displaced, and 2,000 affected in North Sumatra Province.
- The same source reports one injured, 20,600 displaced people in 170 evacuation centre, and more than 61,000 affected people in Aceh Province. Furthermore, more than 19,400 houses and 17 bridges have been damaged across the mentioned Provinces.
- Local and national authorities are conducting the damage assessment and providing help for those affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are forecast across the Provinces of Aceh and North Sumatra.