Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2020)

On 5-6 September, heavy rain caused flooding, landslides and river overflow across West Sumatra, West, and Central Kalimantan Provinces, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), one person died in Melawi Regency (West Kalimantan), and 4,864 residents have been affected by flash floods and landslides occurred across West Kalimantan. In South Kalimantan, the overflow of Satui River left 221 diplaced people, and affected more than 12,800 individuals. In West Sumatra, at least 780 people have been affected, and about 200 houses were damaged by flooding casued by the overflow of Harau River (Limapuluh Kota Regency).

Orange alters for heavy rainfall and lightnings have been issued for the affected Provinces on 7-8 September, and moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast over most of West Sumatra, West and Central Kalimantan Provinces on 7-9 September.