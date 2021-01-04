Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (AHA Centre, BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of Indonesia since 31 December have resulted in widespread flooding, river overflow and landslides.
- According to ASEAN's Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre), more than 18,072 people have been affected and more than 1,967 houses damaged or destroyed on Java Island, Riau Islands, South Kalimantan, Jambi, and Aceh Provinces.
- In Jambi Province, approximately 1,200 citizens have been displaced and 704 houses damaged by heavy rain. 119 residents are sheltered in two evacuation centres in Bintan Regency (Riau Islands). The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) reported that flooding in Langsa City (Aceh Province) has affected about 9,448 people and left houses and roads flooded.
- Heavy rain, strong winds and lightning are expected over Java Island, South Kalimantan, Jambi and Aceh Provinces and strong winds over Riau Islands from 4-5 January.