Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, Reliefweb, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular Sumatra and Java Islands as well as southern Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the Borneo) since 15 November, causing floods, rivers overflow and triggering landslides that have resulted in population displacements and damage.
- The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 17 November, more than 500 displaced people, nearly 2,300 affected people, around 1,150 damaged houses and two damaged bridges across Central Hulu Sungai Regency (South Kalimantan Province).
- The same source reports nearly 2,000 affected people and 390 damaged houses in Musi Banyuasin Regency (South Sumatra Province) as well as over 1,500 affected people and more than 500 damaged houses across Cilacap Regency (Central Java Province).
- Over the next 48 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Java, most of Kalimantan and most of Sumatra.