Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, media, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central and northern Indonesia (in particular the Java, and the Sumatra Islands) since 12 November, causing floods, rivers overflow (particularly the Cirabab River), and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 14 November, three fatalities due to a landslide occurred on 12 November in the Lampung Province (the southernmost Province of Sumatra). In addition, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports more than 100 evacuated people, around 1,400 flooded houses, and a total of approximately 4,200 affected people across the Tangerang Regency (Banten Province, northern Java) due to floods and the overflow of the Cirabab River.
Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole of Java while heavy rainfall is forecast over southern Sumatra.