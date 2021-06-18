Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting parts of Java and Sumatra Islands since 16 June, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in displacements and damage.
- In Java Island, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) report, as of 18 June, five displaced people, 1,350 affected people, ten damaged houses (of which four collapsed), one damaged bridge and two damaged roads across Tulungagung Regency (East Java Province) due to landslides.
- In Sumatra Island, nearly 600 affected people and 227 damaged houses were reported across Sijunjung Regency (West Sumatra Province) due to floods. In addition, 600 affected people and 120 damaged houses were reported across Indragiri Hulu Regency (Riau Province) due to floods.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Java and Sumatra Island. Locally very heavy rain is also forecast over parts of Sumatra, including over the already affected Provinces.