Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 May 2021)

Heavy rain has affected several Indonesian provinces since 8 May, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 1,000 people are affected, 522 in West Java Province, 270 in North Kalimantan and 231 in Aceh. At least 243 houses have been damaged, 2 public buildings and 11 roads across the provinces.