Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting the Sulawesi Island (in particular South Sulawesi Province) since 7 July, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Across the South Sulawesi Province, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 9 July, one fatality, 40 displaced people, 575 affected people and 112 damaged buildings in Jeneponto Regency. Moreover, around 5,000 affected people were reported across Bantaeng Regency. In addition, 100 affected people, five damaged buildings and three damaged bridges were reported in Bulukumba Regency, as well as eight evacuated families across Sinjai Regency.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole Sulawesi Island, with locally very heavy rain over central Regencies.