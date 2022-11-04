Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern Indonesia (in particular the Sumatra Island) since 2 November, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 4 November, approximately 500 evacuated people, around 2,000 affected people and 400 flooded houses (including one school) across the Labuhan Batu Utara Regency (North Sumatra Province). In addition, ADINet also reports a total of 750 affected people and around 150 flooded houses in the East Aceh Regency (Aceh Province, northern Sumatra Island).