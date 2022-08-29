Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2022)

On 27-28 August, floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall have been reported across parts of Indonesia, affecting more than 5,000 people, according to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet).

In West Kalimantan Province, 427 individuals have been displaced, and 454 houses have been damaged or destroyed by floods and landslides. About 270 people have been displaced to one evacuation centre and 247 houses have been affected in Aceh Province, while in Maluku Province, about 230 individuals have been displaced, after floods caused by the overflow of a river. In West Java Province, 195 houses and one bridge have been affected by floods, while 16 people remain displaced.