Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and central Indonesia (in particular northern Sumatra Island, Java Island, and southern and western Sulawesi Island) since 18 November, causing floods, rivers overflow and triggering some landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
In northern Sumatra, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 21 November, two fatalities in the Bireun Regency (Aceh Province). In addition, 640 displaced people and nearly 3,000 flooded houses were reported across Aceh, and North Sumatra Province.
In Java, ADINet reports two missing persons in Gunung Kidul Regency (Yogyakarta Province). Around 2,650 displaced people and over 1,100 affected houses were also reported across Yogyakarta, and Central Java Provinces.
In addition, nearly 2,000 displaced people were reported across South Sulawesi and West Sulawesi Provinces.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall with locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Sumatra. Heavy rainfall is also forecast over central-eastern Java and most of Sulawesi.