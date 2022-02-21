Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2022)
- Heavy rain and strong winds have been affecting most parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person has died and 11,780 people have been affected in Sukabumi City (West Java province) after floods and landslides. Morover, one person has been injured and 180 affect due to strong winds in Bantul Regency (Yogyakarta).
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected provinces.