Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular the Java Island) over tha past 72 hours, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 18 October, more than 460 evacuated people, over 6,100 affected people and 1,225 damaged houses across the Blitar Regency (East Java Province) due to floods and landslides. In addition, ADINet also reports nearly 12,200 affected people and 2,437 damaged houses across the Malang Regency and the Banyuwangi Regency, both in the East Java Province, due to floods.