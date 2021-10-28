Indonesia - Floods and landslides ( ADINet, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2021)

Heavy rain and strong winds have affected several parts of Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), one person has died, almost 1,900 people have been displaced and more than 8,400 affected in Sekadau Regency (West Kalimantan Province, Borneo Island) due to widespread floods. In Cilacap Regency (Central Java Province), 1,317 people have been affected by floods and landslides. Furthermore, strong winds displaced 12 people, affected 909 and damaged 277 houses in Wajo Regency (South Sulawesi Province).