Indonesia - Floods and landslide (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, BNPB, NOAA, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2019)

Heavy rain has been affecting southern Sumatra Island over the last 72 hours, triggering floods and landslides in the provinces of Bengkulu and Lampung.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 28 April, 17 people have died, nine are missing, four injured, 12 000 displaced and around 13 000 affected across Bengkulu Province. Six people also died following a landslide in Pesisir Barat Regency (Lampung Province) on 27 April.

The flood is severe but localised and the national authorities are managing the response. The national Red Cross has sent volunteers to the affected areas.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over southern Sumatra Island.