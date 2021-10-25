Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslide (BNPB, AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2021)
- On 22-23 October, several flooding and landslide events caused by heavy rain were reported across Indonesia, resulting in casualties.
- On 23 October, three people died and two others were injured after a landslide event occurred in Deli Serdang Regency (North Sumatra Province). Floods in Toli-Toli Regency (Central Sulawesi) left four injured people and 192 displaced residents, as at least 36 houses have been damaged or destroyed. In Kapuas Hulu Regency (West Kalimantan Province), more than 2,990 individuals have been affected by floodwater and about 800 buildings sustained damages, including 24 public facilities.
- Moderate to heavy rain, accompanied by lightning and strong winds are forecast over the Provinces of North Sumatra, Central Sulawesi and West Kalimantan.