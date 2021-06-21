Indonesia - Floods and Landslide (BNPB, AHA Centre, BMKG Alerts, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 June 2021)

On 18-19 June, heavy rain was reported across Java and Sulawesi Islands, causing floods and a landslide, which have resulted in casualties.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), two people died and a number of residents were injured in a landslide event, which occurred on 19 June in Magelang Regency (Central Java Province). Floods across West Java and Southeast Sulawesi Provinces have left more than 52,900 people affected and damaged 31 houses and 18 schools, as reported by the AHA Centre.