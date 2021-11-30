Indonesia - Floods and Landslide (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 November 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, triggering a landslide and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, and two others have been injured following a landslide in Bandung Regency (West Java Province). The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports 5,000 affected people and 900 damaged houses in Enrekang Regency (South Sulawesi Province) due to widespread floods.

For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast across the affected Provinces.