Indonesia - Floods and landslide (BMKG, AHA Centre, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 December 2021)

Widespread floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain have affected several parts of Indonesia since 5 December, resulting in casualties and damage as reported by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre).

In West Nusa Tenggara Province, five people have died, one is missing and eight people have been injured. At least 6,500 people have been displaced, 66,800 affected and 8,600 houses damaged across the Province, following flood and landslide events.

In South Sulawesi Province, more than 4,800 people have been displaced, over 31,000 affected and 1,600 houses damaged due to floods.