Indonesia - Floods and landslide (BMKG, ADINet, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 May 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting northern Sumatra Island over the past 48 hours, causing floods and a landslide that have resulted in damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 7 May, around 3,000 affected people and 700 damaged houses across Labuhan Batu Utara Regency (North Sumatra Province) due to floods. In addition, one road was reported interrupted in the same Regency due to a landslide.