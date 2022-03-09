Indonesia - Floods and landslide (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular the eastern Java Island) over the past 24 hours, causing floods, flash floods and triggering a landslide that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) and the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) report, as of 9 March, one fatality, 225 affected people and 75 affected houses across Malang Regency (East Java Province), due to flash floods and a landslide.

In addition, across the same Province, ADINet and BNPB also report nearly 7,900 affected people, more than 3,500 affected, six damaged and four collapsed houses and one damaged bridge across Pasuruan Regency and Pasuruan City due to floods.