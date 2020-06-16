Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and flash floods update (BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2020)
- Following floods and flash floods triggered by heavy rain that affected Sulawesi Island since 11 June, the amount of casualties and damage has increased.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), in Bantaeng Regency, one person died and approximately 200 people have been evacuated. More than 2,300 houses have been damaged, roads and bridges flooded. Media report, one fatality and 3 missing people after a landslide in Jeneponto District.
- In Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo Province), 3 people have been injured, 9,301 affected and 400 evacuated in 4 refugee points. More than 2,500 houses have been flooded, 3 buildings damaged (including one school) and one bridge slightly damaged.
- Local authorities are still providing help for those affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected Provinces.