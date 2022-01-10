Indonesia - Floods and earthquake (BMKG, BNPB, USGS, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 January 2022)

Floods and landslides caused by heavy rain have been reported across eastern Papua Province (Indonesia), leading to at least six fatalities and 500 displaced people, as reported by media. One of the most affected areas by floods include Jayapura City, as several houses, public buildings and a hospital have been damaged by floodwaters. Meanwhile, an earthquake event of 5.6 M (5.5 M as according to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management) at a depth of 10 km occurred on 9 January at 21.59 UTC in North Maluku Province, resulting in two injured people and at least 60 damaged buildings. The epicentre of the event was located about 30 km southwest of Toledo City, and up to 46,000 people were exposed to strong shakings, as reported by USGS PAGER. Moderate to heavy rain with lightning is forecast on 10-11 January for North Maluku Province and heavy rain is expected on 10 January over Papua Province.