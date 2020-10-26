Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2020)
- Several parts of Indonesia have been affected by flooding following five days of heavy rain.
- 501 people are displaced and 1,469 houses and public buildings damaged in West Java Province and floods in Bekasi Regency and Depok City have affected 7,600 people.
- Floods in Central Kalimantan Province have affected 435 people, damaging 87 houses. 60 people are displaced in West Sumatra Province, 325 affected and 60 houses damaged.
- Warnings have been issued for heavy rain, lightning and strong winds for West Java, and Central Kalimantan.