Indonesia - Floods (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2020)
- Since 12 December, heavy rainfall has caused floods, flash floods and rivers to overflow across several Provinces of Indonesia, affecting more than 18,200 people, as reported by the AHA Centre.
- In Aceh Province (northern Sumatra), about 1,303 residents have been displaced and 7,288 individuals affected. In West Nusa Tenggara Province (Lesser Sunda Islands), floods caused by the overflow of Cermei River affected about 9,735 persons and damaged 1,947 houses.
- Flooding was reported in Central Java Province as well, where 1,246 people have been displaced, and 191 houses damaged. Warnings for heavy rainfall accompanied by strong wind and lightning have been issued for the affected provinces.
- On 15-16 December, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Aceh, Central Java, and West Nusa Tenggara Provinces.