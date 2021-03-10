Indonesia - Floods (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2021)

Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have been affecting Sumbawa Island (Lesser Sunda Islands) and southern Borneo since 9 March, leading to casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), 1,880 people have been affected and 470 houses damaged in Dompu Regency (West Nusa Tenggara Province). The same source reports 699 people affected and 151 damaged buildings in Balangan Regency (South Kalimantan Province).