Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (AHA Centre, BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2021)
- Widespread floods caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting Kalimantan (Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo) and Java over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), more than 1,100 people have been affected, 90 houses damaged as well as several infrastructures across the Provinces of West Java and East Java.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports 1,183 affected people and 483 damaged houses in Balangan Regency (South Kalimantan Province).
- On 3-4 February, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected Provinces.