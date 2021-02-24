Indonesia - Floods (AHA Center, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2021)

On 22-23 February, heavy rain caused flooding in West Nusa Tenggara Province (Lesser Sunda Islands) affecting at least 4,800 residents, as reported by AHA Centre.

In addition, floodwaters have damaged about 1,100 houses across Dompu and Sumbawa Regencies.

Orange alerts for heavy rain with lightning and strong wind, have been issued for the already affected areas. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most of West Nusa Tenggara on 24-25 February.