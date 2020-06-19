Indonesia - Floods (AHA, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 June 2020)

Heavy rain affected several sub-Districts of Aceh Utara and Bener Meriah Regency (Aceh Province, northern Sumatra) over the last few days, causing the overflow of several rivers and leading to casualties and damage. The most affected sub-Districts are Nisam, Matangkuli, Pirak Timu, and Lhoksukon.

According to the initial estimation collected by the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA), 358 people have been displaced and 121 households affected in Matangkuli sub-District.