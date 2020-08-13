Indonesia - Floods (AHA, BMKG) (DG ECHO’s partners, media, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2020)

On 10-11 August, flooding affected Sulawesi island, specifically Central, and South Sulawesi Provinces.

According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), in Pinrang Regency (South Sulawesi), at least 350 housing units were damaged by flooding, leaving 1,000 affected people.

In Parigi Moutong Regency (Central Sulawesi), flood waters affected at least 1,465 people, while damage assessment is still ongoing.