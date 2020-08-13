Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods (AHA, BMKG) (DG ECHO's partners, media, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2020)

  • On 10-11 August, flooding affected Sulawesi island, specifically Central, and South Sulawesi Provinces.

  • According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), in Pinrang Regency (South Sulawesi), at least 350 housing units were damaged by flooding, leaving 1,000 affected people.

  • In Parigi Moutong Regency (Central Sulawesi), flood waters affected at least 1,465 people, while damage assessment is still ongoing.

  • No heavy rainfall is forecast over the already affected Provinces on 13-14 August.

