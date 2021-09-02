Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, Reliefweb, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting western and eastern Indonesia (in particular Sumatra and Sulawesi Islands) since 29 August, causing rivers overflow, floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 2 September, more than 1,550 affected people, of which 670 in Tebing Tinggi City (North Sumatra Province), 235 in Bengkulu City (Bengkulu Province, southern Sumatra), and around 650 more in Sidengreng Rappang Regency (South Sulawesi Province). In addition, ADINet reports more than 360 affected houses across the aforementioned Provinces.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over most of Sumatra and Sulawesi.