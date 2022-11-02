Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, ReliefWeb, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern Indonesia (in particular the East Nusa Tenggara Province, the southernmost Province of Indonesia in the Lesser Sunda Islands) over the last 48 hours, causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 2 November, one fatality, a total of 115 affected people and 23 flooded houses acros the Timor Tengah Utara Regency (East Nusa Tenggara Province), due to floods occurred on 31 October.