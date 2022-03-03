Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 March 2022)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular Java Island and Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the Borneo) since 1 March, causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.
- The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) and the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) report, as of 3 March, 450 evacuated and nearly 17,000 affected people in Pamekasan Regency (East Java Province). In addition, same sources report 5,825 affected people and 1,165 affected houses across Pandeglang Regency (Banten Province, the easternmost Province of Java).
- Moreover, nearly 2,000 affected people, more than 600 affected houses and two damaged bridges were reported in Balangan Regency (South Kalimantan).
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Java Island and almost the whole of Kalimantan, including already affected Provinces.