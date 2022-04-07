Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO daily Flash of 7 April 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northern and central Indonesia (in particular northern Sulawesi Island and western Java Island) since 5 April, causing floods and rivers to overflow that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 7 April, 210 evacuated people, a total of nearly 11,500 affected people, eight damaged houses and around 2,300 flooded houses across the Southeast Minahasa Regency (North Sulawesi Province). In addition, ADINet also reports four evacuated people, around 5,500 affected people and 1,375 flooded houses in the Bekasi City Regency (West Java Province).