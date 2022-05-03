Indonesia - Floods (ADINet, BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 May 2022)

Since 29 April, heavy rainfall has been affecting western, central and northern Indonesia (in particular northern Sumatra Island, western Java Island, and the Maluku Islands), causing floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports, as of 3 May, nearly 12,000 affected people and more than 6,800 affected houses across the Medan City (North Sumatra Province). In addition, ADINet reports over 7,500 affected people and more than 1,500 affected houses in South Tangerang City (Banten Province, western Sumatra). Around 30 evacuated people, 875 affected people and 175 affected houses were also reported across East Halmahera Regency (North Maluku Province).